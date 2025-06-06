Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:14 06.06.2025

Kellogg on strikes on Russian aviation: this could be impetus for peace

1 min read
Special Envoy of the US President for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg once again commented on Ukrainian strikes on Russian aviation.

“This event can be a forcing function for peace but both sides must remain committed to President Trump's mission - stop the killing and end the war,” he wrote on the social network X.

The US President's special representative added that this was demonstrated by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov last weekend.

“In my military experience, and history has shown, bold leadership and audacious action can change the nature of the battlefield,” Kellogg emphasized.

He added an Axios article to the post, which said Trump had privately praised Operation Spider-Man as “strong and badass.”

Tags: #kellogg

