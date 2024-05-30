Ukrzaliznytsia: Martynenko and his agency have always defended the truth

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" is grateful to the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Alexander Martynenko, for the fact that the agency and he always spoke and defended the truth.

“Oleksandr Martynenko is a man who shaped the rules of free journalism and was a principled follower of freedom of speech in Ukraine... This is a great loss for the country, but we are confident that the high standards of work introduced by Oleksandr will continue to live on in the affairs of his successors,” the letter says.