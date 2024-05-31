Facts

17:27 31.05.2024

Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong: Martynenko made huge contribution to development of Ukraine's information service

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong and the embassy he heads condole over the death of the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Oleksandr Vladlenovych Martynenko.

"Oleksandr Vladlenovych was a wonderful person and a great professional who made a significant contribution to the development of the information service in Ukraine," says the letter received by the news agency.

Fan Xianrong also conveyed words of condolences and support to the family and relatives of Oleksandr Martynenko.

