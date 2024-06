The founder and Director General of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, who passed away on May 28 in the 64th year of life, has been posthumously awarded the Order of Merit, second degree.

Relevant decree of the President of Ukraine No. 383/2024 on conferring state awards of Ukraine on the occasion of Constitution Day of Ukraine, dated June 28, was published on the website of the head of state.