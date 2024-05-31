Facts

13:28 31.05.2024

Klitschko: Oleksandr Martynenko at origins of freedom of speech in Ukraine

1 min read
Klitschko: Oleksandr Martynenko at origins of freedom of speech in Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko expressed condolences over the death of the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency Oleksandr Martynenko.

"Today in Kyiv, we said goodbye to the founder and editor-in-chief of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Oleksandr Martynenko. Oleksandr stood at the origins of freedom of speech in Ukraine. He was a great professional in his field, a man of his word and a man of freedom. The bright memory ...," Klitschko said on the Telegram channel.

He also expressed his sincere condolences to Oleksandr’s family and colleagues.

Tags: #klitschko #martynenko_condolences

MORE ABOUT

11:20 30.05.2024
Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech: Martynenko’s dedication to his work will always serve as an example

Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech: Martynenko’s dedication to his work will always serve as an example

10:30 30.05.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia: Martynenko and his agency have always defended the truth

Ukrzaliznytsia: Martynenko and his agency have always defended the truth

21:05 29.05.2024
Bohomolets: Martynenko did everything to make Ukraine better

Bohomolets: Martynenko did everything to make Ukraine better

20:51 29.05.2024
Razumkov about Martynenko: he was a professional and a decent person

Razumkov about Martynenko: he was a professional and a decent person

20:47 29.05.2024
Taruta: Martynenko remained uncompromising under any power

Taruta: Martynenko remained uncompromising under any power

20:40 29.05.2024
Kornieynko: Martynenko will forever remain in the history of Ukraine

Kornieynko: Martynenko will forever remain in the history of Ukraine

20:34 29.05.2024
Baldyniuk: Memory of Martynenko will forever remain in our hearts

Baldyniuk: Memory of Martynenko will forever remain in our hearts

19:57 29.05.2024
Martynenko has always fought for the truth - Palatnyi

Martynenko has always fought for the truth - Palatnyi

18:27 29.05.2024
Zubko: it is difficult to overestimate Martynenko's contribution to the development of Ukrainian journalism

Zubko: it is difficult to overestimate Martynenko's contribution to the development of Ukrainian journalism

15:24 29.05.2024
JSC NNEGC Energoatom: Martynenko always defended freedom of speech

JSC NNEGC Energoatom: Martynenko always defended freedom of speech

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Seventy-five people returned from Russian captivity

MOBILIZATION INCREASED AFTER ADOPTION OF LAW ON MOBILIZATION – ZELENSKYY

Ukraine signs security agreement with Sweden

UKRAINE SIGNS SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH NORWAY

USA allows Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russia on border with Kharkiv region – Nykyforov

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Seventy-five people returned from Russian captivity

Germany allows Ukraine to hit Russia with provided weapons due to offensive on Kharkiv – media

MOBILIZATION INCREASED AFTER ADOPTION OF LAW ON MOBILIZATION – ZELENSKYY

Ukraine signs security agreement with Sweden

UKRAINE SIGNS SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH NORWAY

Bodies of 212 dead defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

USA allows Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russia on border with Kharkiv region – Nykyforov

Australia announces new aid package worth AUD20 mln for Ukraine

Zelenskyy arrives in Stockholm for Ukraine-Northern Europe summit

AFU eliminate 1,390 invaders over day

AD
AD
AD
AD