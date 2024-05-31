Klitschko: Oleksandr Martynenko at origins of freedom of speech in Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko expressed condolences over the death of the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency Oleksandr Martynenko.

"Today in Kyiv, we said goodbye to the founder and editor-in-chief of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Oleksandr Martynenko. Oleksandr stood at the origins of freedom of speech in Ukraine. He was a great professional in his field, a man of his word and a man of freedom. The bright memory ...," Klitschko said on the Telegram channel.

He also expressed his sincere condolences to Oleksandr’s family and colleagues.