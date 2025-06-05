Interfax-Ukraine
20:12 05.06.2025

Trump: USA may impose sanctions against both Russia, Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump, during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office, said that he may impose sanctions against both Russia and Ukraine.

"When I see the moment when I cannot make a deal, that this will not stop, at this moment, it is in my brain a deadline, we will be very tough. But it may affect two countries, it takes both to dance the tango," the U.S. president said.

Then Trump used an analogy with hockey, allowing both sides to compete with each other a little before intervening, but he says that all this is difficult.

"I have to deal with it, and the Chancellor has to deal with it, it's incredible [because]... between these two, between these two men, but between the warring parties, there is great hatred," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #trump #rf #usa

