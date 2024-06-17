Yermak regrets he can’t discuss last Peace Summit with Oleksandr Martynenko

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, expressed regret that he could not discuss the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland on Saturday and Sunday with Director General of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, who passed away on May 28 at the age of 64.

"Every time after big events, when honest and professional opinion was important to me, I always addressed Oleksandr Martynenko and asked him how everything looked from the outside. Saturday and Sunday were historic days, unfortunately, I can't talk about it with Oleksandr. But I thank you, Sasha, for your advice, always a strategic vision. You helped a lot and were a part of this process," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Monday.