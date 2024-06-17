Facts

15:28 17.06.2024

Yermak regrets he can’t discuss last Peace Summit with Oleksandr Martynenko

1 min read
Yermak regrets he can’t discuss last Peace Summit with Oleksandr Martynenko

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, expressed regret that he could not discuss the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland on Saturday and Sunday with Director General of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, who passed away on May 28 at the age of 64.

"Every time after big events, when honest and professional opinion was important to me, I always addressed Oleksandr Martynenko and asked him how everything looked from the outside. Saturday and Sunday were historic days, unfortunately, I can't talk about it with Oleksandr. But I thank you, Sasha, for your advice, always a strategic vision. You helped a lot and were a part of this process," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Tags: #yermak #martynenko

MORE ABOUT

16:30 15.06.2024
Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

16:08 15.06.2024
We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

15:26 15.06.2024
Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

14:57 15.06.2024
Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

14:50 15.06.2024
Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

15:13 11.06.2024
Yermak discusses prospects for innovation, investment in Ukraine with former US Secretary of State in Berlin

Yermak discusses prospects for innovation, investment in Ukraine with former US Secretary of State in Berlin

10:50 10.06.2024
Yermak meets with Pope Francis to discuss preparations for Peace Summit

Yermak meets with Pope Francis to discuss preparations for Peace Summit

10:07 10.06.2024
Yermak discusses situation at front with Italian Defense Ministry

Yermak discusses situation at front with Italian Defense Ministry

15:45 05.06.2024
Turkey could help to extend list of Peace Summit participants, include China, Brazil in this process – Yermak

Turkey could help to extend list of Peace Summit participants, include China, Brazil in this process – Yermak

18:44 31.05.2024
Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

Farewell ceremony for Interfax-Ukraine Director General Oleksandr Martynenko held in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of injured in enemy strike against Poltava district rises to twelve, incl two children – regional authorities

UKRAINE TO HOLD CONSULTATIONS ON RESTRUCTURING OF EUROBONDS WITH BONDHOLDERS OUTSIDE STEERING COMMITTEE – MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Zelenskyy about peace summit: We manage to avoid one of most terrible things, namely division of world into opposing camps

Zelenskyy: At first Peace Summit, we must decide how to achieve just peace, so at second we can record real end of war

Swiss President: We have no illusions that we will reach final understanding at this Peace Summit

LATEST

Number of injured in enemy strike against Poltava district rises to twelve, incl two children – regional authorities

In a month and a half, Ukrainian Defense Forces hit about 15 enemy air defense systems in Crimea - AFU Stratcom

Putin's presence at next Ukraine peace conference possible without his arrest on ICC warrant – Swiss President

Two countries withdraw their signatures in joint communique after Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Trudeau at Peace Summit announces package of measures worth $38.1 mln in support of Ukraine

Duda: Ukraine has every right to defend its sovereignty in any way consistent with intl law

Ukrainian Red Cross Society organizes 2nd summer school on intl humanitarian law for civil servants

Zelenskyy, President of Ghana instruct teams from both countries to begin work on ensuring food export to Ghana

UKRAINE TO HOLD CONSULTATIONS ON RESTRUCTURING OF EUROBONDS WITH BONDHOLDERS OUTSIDE STEERING COMMITTEE – MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Scholz: Global security concerns do not justify invasion, let's look for road map

AD
AD
AD
AD