Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:49 06.06.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Ternopil and Lutsk

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is helping victims of the Russian combined missile and drone attack on the night of June 6 in Ternopil and Lutsk.

"Ternopil. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team in Ternopil region is working on site. Volunteers are providing first aid and psychological assistance to the victims, and are also providing rescuers with water," the URCS reported on Friday on Facebook.

According to the General Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ternopil region, industrial infrastructure was damaged as a result of the Russian shelling, 10 people were injured, including five rescuers.

In Lutsk, volunteers of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with other rescue services, are working at the scene of a multi-storey residential building. They provided first aid to 10 victims and are helping to evacuate residents of the damaged building. Volunteers transported one victim to a local hospital.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Volyn region, 15 victims are known. A nine-storey residential building was damaged, from which five people and several pets were evacuated, as well as an administrative building and production facilities of civil infrastructure.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

