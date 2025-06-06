At night, Russia ‘responds’ to downed plane with attack on civilians in Ukraine – Sybiha

Russia's strikes are acts of aggression and terror, and the night attack once again demonstrates that international pressure on Moscow must be increased as soon as possible, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“The difference between Ukraine and Russia is that Ukraine hits legitimate military targets—such as aircraft equipped to bomb our children. Russia targets residential areas, civilians, and critical infrastructure,” he wrote on X.

The Minister emphasized that it is unacceptable to put Ukraine and Russia on the same page. Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is defending itself. Ukraine's strikes are self-defense, while Russia's strikes are acts of aggression and terror.

“Russia’s overnight attack on civilians once again demonstrates that the international pressure on Moscow must be increased as soon as possible. Russia’s only argument is terror. Our response should be strong sanctions, which can increase the cost of war for the aggressor, and new decisions strengthening Ukraine’s defense,” he stressed.