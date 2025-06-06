Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:09 06.06.2025

Attacks leave district in Ukraine's Kherson region without electricity

A district in Kherson region, Ukraine, has been left without electricity due to enemy shelling, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported.

"Korabli District. Power supply is out due to Russian shelling," reads the message on Telegram.

As a result, water will be supplied according to a schedule: from 7:00–9:00 a.m. and from 5:00–7:00 p.m.

Utility and energy services are doing everything they can to restore electricity.

