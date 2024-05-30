Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech: Martynenko’s dedication to his work will always serve as an example

The contribution of Oleksandr Martynenko to the development of freedom of speech and the media space of Ukraine cannot be overestimated, says the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.

“Oleksandr Martynenko was not only an outstanding professional, but also a man with a great soul and high moral principles. His contribution to the development of freedom of speech and the media space in Ukraine cannot be overestimated. His work, wisdom and dedication will always serve as an example for all of us,” the committee said in a message on its Facebook page.