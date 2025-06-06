Three rescuers of SES die while eliminating consequences of enemy strikes in Kyiv, 14 more injured

Three rescuers of the State Emergency Service (SES) died in Kyiv while eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes, and 14 more were injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"Three rescuers of the SES died in Kyiv while eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. They worked under fire to help people. Another nine emergency workers were injured. Some are seriously injured, doctors are fighting for their lives," the telegram said.

Also, five rescuers were injured while extinguishing a fire in Ternopil region. All are receiving medical care.