Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Now is the moment when we can stop the war by putting pressure on Russia, not applying pressure and allowing the war to "still take lives, that is complicity and accountability," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after another air attack by Russian occupation forces on Friday.

"Russia doesn`t change its stripes – another massive strike on cities and ordinary life. They targeted almost all of Ukraine – Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions. Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. I thank our warriors for their defense. But unfortunately, not all were intercepted," the president wrote on Telegram.

"Russia must be held accountable for this. Since the first minute of this war, they have been striking cities and villages to destroy life. We’ve done a lot together with the world to enable Ukraine to defend itself. But now is exactly the moment when America, Europe, and everyone around the world can stop this war together by pressuring Russia. If someone is not applying pressure and is giving the war more time to take lives – that is complicity and accountability. We must act decisively," Zelenskyy stressed.

"In total, over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles – including ballistic missiles – were used in today’s attack. 49 people were wounded. Unfortunately, the number may increase – people are reaching out for help. As of now, three deaths have been confirmed – all of them were employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. My sincere condolences to their families. All the necessary services are now on the ground, clearing the rubble and conducting rescue operations. All damage will definitely be restored," Zelenskyy noted.