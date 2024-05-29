Bohomolets: Martynenko did everything to make Ukraine better

Photo: Dmytro Larin

Oleksandr Martynenko really loved Ukraine and did a lot to improve it -- Honored Doctor of Ukraine OlHa Bohomolets.

“So young and wise, subtle and tactful, vulnerable and intelligent, cautious and thoughtful, analytical and self-sufficient. Oleksandr really loved Ukraine and did so much to make it get better, to make journalism cleaner and healthier, to make public policy learn to become political, not what it is now,” Bohomolets wrote on Facebook.

She lamented that she could helped Martynenko cope with his illness more, even though she met with him recently.

“I could have come to, taken you by my hand, accompanied you at the examination and helped cure you so you could have remained with us for a long time...," Bohomolets said.