Some 406 enemy air attack targets out of 452 downed this night

On the night of June 6 (from 20:00 on June 5), the enemy attacked with 452 air targets, 406 targets were neutralized throughout the country, reports the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Some 407 Shahed type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Hvardiyske – the temporarily occupied Crimea; six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions - Russia; 36 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS/Tu-160MS strategic aviation aircraft from the airspace of Saratov region, over the Caspian Sea; two Iskander-K cruise missiles from Dzhankoy district of the temporarily occupied Crimea; one X-31P anti-radar missile from a tactical aviation aircraft over the Black Sea," the message on the Telegram channel reads.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense neutralized 406 enemy air attack means throughout the country: "199 enemy Shahed UAVs [other types of UAVs] were shot down by fire, 169 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare; four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, two more did not reach their targets [lost in location]; 30 X-101 cruise missiles; two Iskander-K cruise missiles."

Enemy hit 13 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in 19 locations.