Ukraine celebrates Journalist Day: charity concert in support of the military

Today, 6 June, Ukraine celebrates Journalist Day, a professional holiday for everyone who works with information and social responsibility. It takes on special significance in wartime, when Ukrainian journalists continue to work under fire to convey the truth about the enemy and its crimes.

For the seventh year in a row, a charity concert for journalists is being held in Kyiv to raise funds to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a report by ICTV television channel. Initially, the initiative was aimed at helping cardiac surgeons, but with the start of the war, journalists refocused their efforts on supporting the military. Last year, the concert raised funds for 22 reconnaissance drones, and this year the organisers plan to purchase 18-19 more powerful models.

To increase the amount raised, the founder and organiser of the concerts, Serhiy Nahoriansky, head of the social service at the Centre for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, presented unique postage stamps created especially for the event. On stage, journalists perform Yuriy Rybchynsky's favourite hits, and the audience can contribute to donations aimed at supporting the military.

‘This concert is a way to support those who defend the country and thank them. We have received reconnaissance drones that will help our soldiers work more effectively on the front lines,’ said Volodymyr Horovenko, director of the charitable foundation.

Journalists not only cover events, but also actively help the military by attracting donors and sponsors. The charity concert became a way to remind people that the media community is capable of supporting the army not only with words, but also with actions.