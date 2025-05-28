Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:25 28.05.2025

Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

2 min read
Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency's calendar has its own significant date: November 20. On this day in 1992, the agency released its first news issue, which we celebrate as its Birthday.

Unfortunately, a black date has also appeared on our calendar since 2024: May 28. On that day, the founder and head of the agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, passed away. It is difficult to imagine Interfax-Ukraine without him these last 32 years.

Today is May 28, 2025 on the calendar. This first year without Oleksandr Martynenko has proven to us and, we hope, to our subscribers and readers that the history of the Interfax-Ukraine agency will continue. Thanks to the solid foundation of independence laid by Martynenko, the high standards he set, the knowledge he passed on, and the team he formed.

And believe, Oleksandr Vladlenovych, we have done everything this whole year to make you proud of the Interfax-Ukraine agency!

Agency staff

Olexandr Martynenko's life was closely connected with the formation of the media market of independent Ukraine. He formed professional standards, maintaining the principles of objectivity and honesty, was not afraid of difficult topics, did not evade responsibility and always strived for objectivity.

Martynenko has gone a long way that will leave his name in the history of Ukrainian journalism as an example of professionalism, integrity and dedication to his work. He was not just a media person, but a person who understood the power of words and their impact on society.

Born in Kharkiv in 1960, Martynenko began his career in economics, but quickly found his calling in journalism. During his career, in addition to founding and working at the Interfax-Ukraine agency, he held influential government positions, including deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, press secretary to the head of state, and member of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

The state highly appreciated Martynenko's contribution: in 2020 he was awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, fifth degree, in 2022 - the Order of Merit, third degree, and posthumously, in 2024 - the Order of Merit, second degree, which was received by his son Andriy, who is now the owner of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Tags: #martynenko

