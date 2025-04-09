Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:51 09.04.2025

Captured Chinese citizen joins Russian army via intermediary in China, pays RUB 300,000 for it

3 min read

A Chinese citizen, captured by Ukrainian soldiers during the fighting near Bilohorivka (Donetsk region), joined the Russian army through an intermediary in China and paid RUB 300,000 for it, officially he left the country as a tourist, the publication Ukrainska Pravda (UP) reported with reference to the communications department of the Luhansk Task Force.

"A Chinese citizen, captured by Ukrainian soldiers during the fighting near Bilohorivka, said that he joined the Russian army through an intermediary in China, paying RUB 300,000 for it. He was motivated by promises of Russian citizenship, and he underwent military training in occupied Luhansk region - without an interpreter, using gestures and over the phone," the UP said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It is noted that during the fighting in the Bilohorivka area, soldiers of the 81st separate mechanized brigade captured three enemy servicemen. Among them was a citizen of the People's Republic of China. He was captured during hostilities, when the enemy assault group, having found itself under fire pressure as a result of the actions of Ukrainian soldiers, in particular UAV operators, decided to surrender.

According to the prisoner himself, he joined the Russian army through an intermediary in the PRC, having paid RUB 300,000 for the opportunity to join the ranks of the Russian armed forces.

He reported that he underwent training in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region as part of a group formed from citizens of the People's Republic of China. The training included basic military skills and was conducted without an interpreter - using gestures and a mobile translator.

According to him, the main motivation was the desire to become a military officer and obtain citizenship of the Russian Federation. He also noted that some members of the group had problems with the law in the PRC.

"Currently, the specified citizen is cooperating with the investigative authorities. His identity and citizenship have been confirmed. According to him, the family knew about his intentions to go to the Russian Federation, but officially he left as a tourist," the report states.

The communications department of the Luhansk Task Force also emphasized that Ukraine strictly adheres to the provisions of the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war. All necessary investigative and procedural actions are being taken with the captured Chinese citizen.

As reported, on April 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel had captured two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army in Donetsk region. According to him, the captured Chinese had documents and even bank cards. Zelenskyy instructed the Foreign Minister to immediately contact Beijing and find out how China intends to respond. At the same time, he reported that Ukrainian military personnel engaged in combat with six Chinese soldiers and only two of them were captured.

#chinese #war #citizen

