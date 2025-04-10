SBU conducts first interrogations of Chinese POWs

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted the first interrogations of prisoners of war from China, who were taken prisoner by the Defense Forces in Donetsk region, the SBU reported in its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

These are two citizens of the PRC: one was captured by fighters of the second unit of the 157th separate mechanized brigade near the settlement of Tarasivka, the other by servicemen of the first unit of the 81st separate airmobile brigade near Bilohorivka. The prisoners are not injured, but are receiving the necessary medical care, as provided for by the Geneva Convention. They are being held in proper conditions that meet the requirements of international law. Communication with the prisoners is carried out through interpreters.

"According to both foreigners, they were captured by the Ukrainian military on their very first combat mission. One of the defendants, an unemployed man born in 1991, was recruited by a representative of the Russian Federation directly in China. In February 2025, he arrived in Moscow and signed a contract. The other, born in 1998, arrived in the Russian Federation in December 2024, allegedly for tourist purposes. According to him, then, while in Russia, he applied for signing a contract, responding to an advertisement on the Internet about recruitment for service and payment of RUB 2 million," the SBU said in a statement.

Currently, the SBU is checking the statements of the prisoners and conducting the necessary investigative measures to establish all the circumstances of the participation of Chinese citizens in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

The investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).