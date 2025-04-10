Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:59 10.04.2025

Yermak on Chinese citizens in Russian units: Beijing owes us explanation

Yermak on Chinese citizens in Russian units: Beijing owes us explanation

China has always positioned itself as a neutral country in Russia's war against Ukraine, and we need clarifications from Beijing regarding the participation of Chinese citizens in the Russian Armed Forces, said Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

When asked by a journalist whether the situation with the Chinese is similar to that when foreign volunteers and mercenaries fight on the side of the Ukrainian army, Yermak replied: "No, because China has always told us that it is neutral. Our volunteers come from countries that support us, just like yours. Beijing owes us an explanation."

On April 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that it is known that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine, but there may be more.

