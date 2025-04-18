Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:55 18.04.2025

Bill on sanctions against Chinese companies supporting Russia submitted for consideration by US Congress – Markarova

2 min read

The bipartisan No Limits Act of 2025 on sanctions against Chinese companies that contribute to Russian aggression has been re-submitted for consideration by the US Congress, reports Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova.

The authors are Chairman of the US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party John Moolenaar (Republican, Michigan) and member of the House Committees on Tax Policy and Budget Jimmy Panetta (Democrat, California). A similar bill was first introduced in the Congress of the previous convocation in April 2024.

"The document provides for the introduction of sanctions against Chinese organizations that provide material support for ongoing aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, it is aimed at dual-use technologies, defense cooperation and financial transactions that directly contribute to aggression of the Russian Federation. The bill requires a number of large Chinese companies that work with the Russian Federation to abandon this cooperation within 180 days," Markarova reported on Facebook.

In addition, the bill proposes to grant the US President a number of powers, in particular, regarding: the introduction of sanctions against Chinese entities that provide material support to the defense-industrial base and technological sector of the Russian Federation; the introduction of sanctions against Chinese organizations involved in military modernization or malicious cyber activities; the introduction of sanctions against Chinese organizations involved in arms sales abroad; an expanded definition of "affiliates" aimed at covering branches of Chinese companies abroad and Russian firms that are trying to avoid sanctions.

Tags: #sanctions #chinese #markarova

