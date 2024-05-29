Chubarov: Martynenko understood the desire of the Crimean Tatar people to restore their rights

The founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, showed special respect for the aspirations of the Crimean Tatar people to restore their rights, recalls Refat Chubarov, chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

“For all his other human qualities, he showed special respect and understanding of the aspirations of the Crimean Tatar people to restore their rights. Oleksandr left us too early, so it’s very sad,” Chubarov wrote on Facebook.