Taruta: Martynenko remained uncompromising under any power

The founder and longtime head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency Oleksandr Martynenko was uncompromising under any power, MP Serhiy Taruta (Batkivshchyna party faction) said.

“An intellectual force, extremely intelligent, active, principled Oleksandr Martynenko... I Had the honor to know this outstanding man personally. He was one of the faces of Ukrainian journalism and someone who set the tone and created standards in the media industry. Extreme analytical mind, uncompromising under any authority and boundless love for his state. He was a titan of news journalism. And the standard bearer of 'news, not views',” Taruta wrote on Facebook.