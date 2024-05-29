Kornieynko: Martynenko will forever remain in the history of Ukraine

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko believes that the name of the founder of Interfax-Ukraine, Oleksandr Martynenko, will forever remain in the history of Ukraine.

“A sad loss for our entire country... A man who stood for the truth. A man who will forever be in the history of our state. So much more should have been under the name of Oleksander Vladlenovich...,” Korniyenko wrote on Facebook.” Kornienko wrote on Facebook.