Facts

16:16 29.05.2024

Farewell ceremony with Director General of Interfax-Ukraine agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, to be held at Baikove cemetery at 11.00 on Friday

The farewell ceremony with founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, will take place at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv at 11.00 on May 31.

Those who wish to pay final respects to Oleksandr Martynenko will be transported by buses from Mykhailivska Square to Baikove Cemetery. The departure takes place at 10.30.

As reported, Oleksandr Martynenko died on Tuesday, May 28. He was 63 years old.

18:59 28.05.2024
18:08 28.05.2024
18:06 28.05.2024
16:04 28.05.2024
17:29 02.01.2024
17:45 30.12.2023
16:10 20.12.2019
15:07 28.11.2019
17:30 09.01.2018
14:25 17.08.2017
