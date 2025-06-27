Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:36 27.06.2025

HACC starts consideration of preventive measure on Chernyshov on Friday, Deputy PM arrives in court

2 min read
The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on Friday began consideration of the imposition of a preventive measure on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of abuse of office and obtaining illegal benefits in an especially large amount.

As reported by the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Judge Vitaliy Kryklyvy began the court session on the imposition of a preventive measure on Friday.

Chernyshov arrived at the HACC and is in the courtroom.

Earlier, NABU and SAPO sent a petition to the HACC to apply a preventive measure to Chernyshov in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million. The prosecution also filed a petition with the court to remove the current Deputy Prime Minister from office, and also demands that the defendant be imposed with the following obligations: to appear upon each request to the detective, prosecutor and court; to notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of a change in his place of residence and place of work; not to leave the settlement in which he is located without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court; to deposit his passport(s) for travel abroad with the relevant state authorities; to refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses; to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The HACC was supposed to choose a preventive measure on June 25, but Chernyshov asked to postpone the court hearing due to his participation in government meetings. The judge agreed and postponed the hearing.

As reported, on June 23, NABU and SAPO suspected Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov of abusing his office and obtaining illegal benefits for himself and third parties in a particularly large amount. In particular, his actions in his former position as Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine were qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #hacc #chernyshov

