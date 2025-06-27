Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:02 27.06.2025

Umerov: DPRK involves about 11,000 soldiers from elite contingent in war against Ukraine, considers deploying additional contingent

Currently, the DPRK has sent about 11,000 soldiers from the elite contingent to the war against Ukraine and is considering the possibility of transferring an additional contingent to Russia, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, these are fighters specially selected according to physical, psychological and other criteria - from approximately 50,000 "personal reserve" of the Kim Jong-un regime. These units have already suffered significant losses.

According to available information, Kim Jong-un was considering the possibility of transferring an additional contingent to Russia. However, this threatens his own security, because it is about the depletion of the strategic reserve.

The minister noted that after signing the so-called "military guarantees," the Russian Federation is trying to use the resources of the DPRK in the war in Ukraine, but without counter-obligations, which is causing concern in the DPRK itself.

"Russia's use of the elite North Korean contingent indicates not only a deepening dependence on totalitarian regimes, but also real problems with the mobilization reserve. Together with our partners, we are monitoring these threats and will respond accordingly," he said.

According to Umerov, information about the movement of North Korean units is being carefully monitored and the loss of several of their waves has already been recorded, which indicates the limited capabilities of the Russian Federation.

