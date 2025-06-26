Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:48 26.06.2025

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned
On Thursday, June 26, a new stage of the exchange took place, soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard and State Border Guard Service were returned to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We continue the exchanges, another stage. Today, soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service are returning. Most of them have been in captivity since 2022," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel.

The president said Ukraine is doing everything to find everyone and check information about each surname.

"We must return all our people home. Thank you to everyone who helps us with this," he added.

The number of servicemen who returned to Ukraine on Thursday was not reported.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said the exchange took place in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements. A group of defenders under the age of 25, as well as those who were wounded and have health problems, returned to their homeland. It is noted that the vast majority of those released had been held in captivity for more than three years, a significant part of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol.

"We managed to return young soldiers home. The youngest Defender is 24 years old and was captured during the defense of Mariupol in April 2022, at the age of 21. We also managed to free the National Guardsmen who were guarding Chornobyl NPP from captivity. The oldest Defender who was able to return to the homeland is 62 years old. Among the Defenders released today are officers," the headquarters said on Telegram channel.

In general, Ukrainians who defended the country in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Kyiv and Sumy directions are returning home. According to the Coordination Headquarters, among them are representatives of the Naval Forces, Ground Forces, Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service.

"The Defenders released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance in physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity," the headquarters said.

The Coordination Headquarters also announced the next stage of the release of Ukrainian prisoners "in the near future."

