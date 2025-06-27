Umerov: There will be more long-range operations. Contracting for tens of thousands of new long-range drones already being prepared

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Contracts are already being prepared for tens of thousands of new long-range drones in order to increase the intensity and scale of strikes against the Russian military machine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

During a meeting with journalists, he said that about two weeks ago a decision was made to increase the number of operations several times.

Thus, last year Ukraine developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and contracted several tens of thousands of long-range drones (deepstrike), which allowed it to regularly carry out high-precision strikes on critical targets deep in enemy territory.

Umerov assured that all drone deliveries are on schedule, and operations are carried out daily in accordance with approved plans.