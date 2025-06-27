Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:33 27.06.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society holds urgent information sessions on mine risk after Russian attacks

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society holds urgent information sessions on mine risk after Russian attacks
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

Mine risk specialists of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are holding urgent information sessions with local residents after Russian air attacks.

"Some 37 explosive objects in one day in Sumy region. Sumy, Okhtyrka, Shostka and Konotop districts are again in the center of danger. This is not just statistics - these are dozens of potential tragedies. It is at such moments that mine risk specialists of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society go to the place immediately after ‘arrival’ to hold urgent information sessions," the URCS reported on Friday on Facebook.

After Russian shelling and hits on civilian infrastructure, unexploded ordnance, fragments, or even disguised explosive devices often remain, and following the rules for handling them can save lives.

"We operate where there was a missile yesterday. And every warning about a violation of safety rules is a life saved," mine risk experts from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society inform.

Tags: #ukrainian_red_cross #information #mines #urcs

MORE ABOUT

18:28 25.06.2025
URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

16:09 25.06.2025
Over 2,300 families of missing persons receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Over 2,300 families of missing persons receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross Society

10:07 25.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

14:32 24.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps wounded due to Russian shelling of Sumy region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps wounded due to Russian shelling of Sumy region

18:01 23.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society receives awards at Charitable Ukraine national competition

Ukrainian Red Cross Society receives awards at Charitable Ukraine national competition

14:42 23.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian attack on Kyiv

13:11 20.06.2025
URCS opens innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv

URCS opens innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv

20:10 17.06.2025
URCS acting as a leader in crisis – Dotsenko

URCS acting as a leader in crisis – Dotsenko

11:37 17.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

18:38 14.06.2025
URCS helps victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

URCS helps victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

HOT NEWS

Four dead, 17 injured in Samar as result of Russian strike – regional administration

Key targets of 18th package of EU sanctions should be Russian shadow tanker fleet, banks – Zelenskyy

HACC starts consideration of preventive measure on Chernyshov on Friday, Deputy PM arrives in court

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

LATEST

IMF plans eighth review of EFF program for Ukraine on June 30 – source

Umerov: By mid-2025, more than 50% of work on fortification construction planned for this year has already been completed

Umerov: DPRK involves about 11,000 soldiers from elite contingent in war against Ukraine, considers deploying additional contingent

Zelenskyy on results of European Council meeting: Even in times of war, we make decisions that bring us closer to joining EU

Umerov on meetings with Russia: Russians likely use humanitarian issues as argument to avoid increased sanctions pressure

Industrial investment tax relief bills require transparent application and oversight mechanisms – lawyer

Four dead, 17 injured in Samar as result of Russian strike – regional administration

Poroshenko: Our task to get Trump interested in Ukraine's victory

One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Key targets of 18th package of EU sanctions should be Russian shadow tanker fleet, banks – Zelenskyy

AD
AD