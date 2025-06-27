Ukrainian Red Cross Society holds urgent information sessions on mine risk after Russian attacks

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

Mine risk specialists of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are holding urgent information sessions with local residents after Russian air attacks.

"Some 37 explosive objects in one day in Sumy region. Sumy, Okhtyrka, Shostka and Konotop districts are again in the center of danger. This is not just statistics - these are dozens of potential tragedies. It is at such moments that mine risk specialists of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society go to the place immediately after ‘arrival’ to hold urgent information sessions," the URCS reported on Friday on Facebook.

After Russian shelling and hits on civilian infrastructure, unexploded ordnance, fragments, or even disguised explosive devices often remain, and following the rules for handling them can save lives.

"We operate where there was a missile yesterday. And every warning about a violation of safety rules is a life saved," mine risk experts from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society inform.