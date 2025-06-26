Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:39 26.06.2025

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA



In Romania, a bus carrying 55 Ukrainians, including nine children, overturned near the city of Constanta, and four people were injured as a result of the accident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine reported.

"According to the consular department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania, a bus of a Ukrainian company operating a flight on the Odesa-Bucharest route overturned on the DN22 highway near the city of Constanta," the MFA told journalists.

At the time of the accident, there were 55 Ukrainian citizens in the vehicle (eight men, 37 women and nine children). As a result of the accident, four people were injured. All the injured were provided with medical assistance on the spot, the passengers refused hospitalization. The causes of the accident are being established.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Romania is monitoring the situation.

