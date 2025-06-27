Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:13 27.06.2025

Poroshenko: Our task to get Trump interested in Ukraine's victory

2 min read
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Leader of European Solidarity, MP of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko stated the need to intensify parliamentary diplomacy to restore bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. In an interview with Natalia Baliuk on the YouTube channel, he emphasized that the delegation should represent the entire Verkhovna Rada and conduct a dialogue with both Republicans and Democrats.

Poroshenko criticized the anti-crisis communication of official Kyiv, in particular in the context of the incident in the Oval Office on February 28, which, according to him, undermined trust in Washington. He also emphasized that despite criticism of Donald Trump, it was during his presidency that Ukraine received its first lethal weapon and the Crimea Declaration was signed.

"Our task is to find Trump's interest, that Ukraine's victory in this war is precisely in the interest of the people, the state of the United States of America and the American president," Poroshenko emphasized.

The politician noted Trump's actions against the Russian presence in Syria and Iran, noting that US interests may coincide with Ukraine's victory. In his opinion, Ukraine should take an example from Israel, where a national unity government was formed after the Hamas attack. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities, according to him, ignore the need for unity and make communication mistakes in relations with the United States.

Poroshenko called on the Verkhovna Rada to support his draft address to the US Congress and to provide a mandate for the delegation to resume work with American lawmakers. He also recalled his initiative on lend-lease and the Safe Soldier program, which should ensure proper equipment for each mobilized person.

 

Tags: #diplomacy #trump #poroshenko

