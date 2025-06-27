Key targets of 18th package of EU sanctions should be Russian shadow tanker fleet, banks – Zelenskyy

A strong 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is needed now, its key targets should be the Russian shadow tanker fleet, Russian banks, as well as supply chains that deliver parts for weapons production, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Sanctions against Russia remain one of the most effective tools for limiting its aggression. What is needed now is a truly strong 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. The key targets should be Russia's oil trade, its shadow tanker fleet, Russian banks and other financial institutions, as well as any supply chains delivering equipment or parts for weapons manufacturing," Zelenskyy said during a speech at the European Council summit.