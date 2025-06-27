Umerov: By mid-2025, more than 50% of work on fortification construction planned for this year has already been completed

As of mid-2025, more than 50% of the fortification construction work planned for the current year has already been completed, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

During a meeting with journalists, he said that in 2024, in areas where construction was carried out by military units, 96% to 99.9% of the assigned tasks were completed, and as of mid-2025, more than 50% of the work volumes planned for this year had already been completed.

The work is carried out by units of the defense forces, in accordance with the decisions of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, based on proposals from operational-tactical groups (OTG) and combined arms units, which will subsequently carry out defense at equipped fortification positions.