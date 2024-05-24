No casualties, destruction after missile attack on Kropyvnytsky district – local authorities

The Russian occupation forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kropyvnytsky district in Kirovohrad region, Head of Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych has said, adding that no casualties and destruction were reported.

"Reportedly, there are no casualties and destruction in the Kropyvnytsky district after the enemy missile attack," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The official also noted that all relevant services are working on the spot.

Earlier, the work of air defense in the region was reported.