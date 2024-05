As a result of the UAV strike by Russian troops on Shostka and Konotop (Sumy region), energy facilities were damaged, there is no electricity supply in Sumy, head of the City Military Administration Oleksiy Drozdenko said on Wednesday night.

"Due to the enemy attack, the city of Sumy does not receive electrical energy. We are waiting for recovery and, first of all, we are providing critical infrastructure," the message reads.