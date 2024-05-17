Ukraine will need additional financing of Euro 200 billion - Member of European Parliament

The European Union must find additional Euro 200 billion to assist Ukraine, as Ukraine Facility mechanism of 50 billion is insufficient to cover all financing needs.

This was the message by Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, Member of the European Parliament (Germany), Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance during the online-discussion at the KSF established by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation “Open Ukraine”.

“Today, we cannot visualise the state of affairs in the US next year, and we do not know whether Ukraine can ensure all budget allocations to pay wages to doctors, teachers, etc. To a degree, this is covered by the Ukraine Facility mechanism, but we need to seek for and find additionally some Euro 200 billion from the European Commission, or the EU member states to assist”, - she said.

MEP von Cramon-Taubadel also mentioned that “there are sufficient financial possibilities to fund all needs to make Ukraine more resilient militarily”.

Viola von Cramon-Taubadel emphasized that frozen Russian assets in Europe can become the source of such needed funding.

“Russia must pay in any case. It needs to compensate all its war crimes and all destruction and ruination it inflicted. This money needs to be located and used. This is obvious”, - she said.

