Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

21:11 07.04.2025

Zelenskyy appoints former prosecutor general Kostin as ambassador of Ukraine to Netherlands, permanent rep at organization for prohibition of chemical weapons

1 min read
Zelenskyy appoints former prosecutor general Kostin as ambassador of Ukraine to Netherlands, permanent rep at organization for prohibition of chemical weapons

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees appointing former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin as Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Decrees No. 213/2025 and No. 212/2025 of April 7, 2025 are posted on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Tags: #ambassador #weapons #netherlands

MORE ABOUT

21:10 07.04.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Melnyk as permanent rep to UN, dismisses him from post of Ambassador to Brazil – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Melnyk as permanent rep to UN, dismisses him from post of Ambassador to Brazil – decree

13:33 31.03.2025
Netherlands allocates EUR 500 mln for Ukraine for drone project

Netherlands allocates EUR 500 mln for Ukraine for drone project

20:11 28.03.2025
Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

09:40 28.03.2025
Netherlands to speed up financial aid to Ukraine – media

Netherlands to speed up financial aid to Ukraine – media

15:46 24.03.2025
Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

15:18 18.03.2025
Putin demands suspension of all arms supplies to Ukraine during ceasefire – Bloomberg

Putin demands suspension of all arms supplies to Ukraine during ceasefire – Bloomberg

15:00 18.03.2025
More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

15:22 15.03.2025
Netherlands’ PM on video conference: Agreement reached to support Ukraine, continue pressure on Russia

Netherlands’ PM on video conference: Agreement reached to support Ukraine, continue pressure on Russia

19:17 13.03.2025
Zelenskyy to Netherlands’ rep: Our European partners must be involved in future peace initiatives

Zelenskyy to Netherlands’ rep: Our European partners must be involved in future peace initiatives

20:42 12.03.2025
Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Over three months, Russia loses 146 soldiers per square kilometer of Ukrainian land – Khortytsia Task Force

Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire because it wants to strike from Black Sea at Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: It is important that Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih doesn't remain without world reaction

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

LATEST

Vatican sending Ukraine four ambulances with medicines

OSCE rep on media freedom condemns Russia’s missile attack on foreign broadcasting channel offices in Kyiv

Number of Diia.City residents increases by 200 companies since beginning of 2025

Ukraine and JEF to continue regular dialogue to more effectively counter challenges to European security

Italian trumpeter Fresu performs jazz interpretation of Ukrainian anthem at concert in Kyiv

Urgent UNSC meeting to be held at Ukraine's initiative on Tues following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih – Sybiha

Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Ministries of Economy, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs involved in talks on minerals deal in USA this week – Svyrydenko

‘Green’ recovery to be one of key topics at Ukraine Recovery Conference in July 2025 - Italian Ambassador

AD
AD
Empire School
AD