Zelenskyy appoints former prosecutor general Kostin as ambassador of Ukraine to Netherlands, permanent rep at organization for prohibition of chemical weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees appointing former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin as Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Decrees No. 213/2025 and No. 212/2025 of April 7, 2025 are posted on the website of the President of Ukraine.