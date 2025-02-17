Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
18:03 17.02.2025

KSF will hold a Special Event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

1 min read
KSF will hold a Special Event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

On Friday, February 21, at 17:00, the Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The event will be attended Member of the KSF Security Council, Commander of U.S Central Command (2008-10), Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (2011-12) Gen. David PETRAEUS; Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka CMOC; Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína MATHERNOVA; Senior NATO Representative – Head of NATO Representation in Ukraine Patrick TURNER; Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-16) Arseniy YATSENYUK.

Media accreditation for: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1s7BPbusLHp-Z5GS8Gm-j-O-Tlxo8PhRSesM5M4m010E/edit?ts=63c4fbb4  (until Friday, February 21, at 12.00).

Accreditation confirmation will be sent to an e-mail address you provided during registration. All the details will be provided in the accreditation confirmation letter.

The KSF information partners  include: Espreso, Censor.NET, TVA, Gordon, Interfax-Ukraine, Glavkom, Ukraine World, Ukraine Media Center, Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, The Day Newspaper, Defense Express, Telegraf, INDEX.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s “Open Ukraine” foundation, is the major platform in our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security. 

 

Tags: #ksf #kyiv_security_forum #yatsenyuk

MORE ABOUT

17:04 10.05.2025
Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

20:47 09.05.2025
Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross

Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross

15:50 09.05.2025
Arseniy Yatsenyuk: Russians must bear responsibility for everything Putin does

Arseniy Yatsenyuk: Russians must bear responsibility for everything Putin does

12:56 08.05.2025
Peace with Russia impossible through diplomacy alone – Yatsenyuk

Peace with Russia impossible through diplomacy alone – Yatsenyuk

13:25 05.05.2025
About the 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum ‘UA: Unite Again to Defeat the Global Aggressor’

About the 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum ‘UA: Unite Again to Defeat the Global Aggressor’

16:22 04.03.2025
Former PMs Yatsenyuk, Abbott, Bildt and Rõivas make urgent appeal to Trump

Former PMs Yatsenyuk, Abbott, Bildt and Rõivas make urgent appeal to Trump

10:37 22.02.2025
Ukraine's Parliament should pass resolution on elections 6 months after peace deal – Yatsenyuk

Ukraine's Parliament should pass resolution on elections 6 months after peace deal – Yatsenyuk

21:03 21.02.2025
There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

20:49 21.02.2025
Russia-related sanctions, impossibility of circumventing them should remain our priority – Canadian Ambassador

Russia-related sanctions, impossibility of circumventing them should remain our priority – Canadian Ambassador

20:16 21.02.2025
Ukraine's future in Europe is necessary to repel Russian aggression – EU Ambassador Mathernová

Ukraine's future in Europe is necessary to repel Russian aggression – EU Ambassador Mathernová

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

Schneider Electric advances in product environmental data transparency

Interfax-Ukraine news agency has launched a Ukrainian-language version of the Economic Monitoring newsletter

Schneider Electric unveils a unified new branding for its universal enclosure ranges - PanelSeT

Adipotide (FTPP): Exploring Its Potential in Targeted Adipose Tissue Research

Ukrainians in Spain Establish Rotary Club for Systematic Support of Ukraine

Voyage Theater Company and Theater on Zhukah Launch a Joint Project of Readings of Ukrainian and American Drama

Transforming the successful Into the future: Revitalization of the Skrynya Sec Into the Rox Mall Sec

Revolution on the water: how Magura drones destroy Russian ships

Digital Realty and Schneider Electric Establish New Digital Gateway for Southern Europe

Gifts for International Transfers in the PUMB App with Mastercard Cards

AD
AD