KSF will hold a Special Event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

On Friday, February 21, at 17:00, the Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The event will be attended Member of the KSF Security Council, Commander of U.S Central Command (2008-10), Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (2011-12) Gen. David PETRAEUS; Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka CMOC; Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína MATHERNOVA; Senior NATO Representative – Head of NATO Representation in Ukraine Patrick TURNER; Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-16) Arseniy YATSENYUK.

Media accreditation for: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1s7BPbusLHp-Z5GS8Gm-j-O-Tlxo8PhRSesM5M4m010E/edit?ts=63c4fbb4 (until Friday, February 21, at 12.00).

Accreditation confirmation will be sent to an e-mail address you provided during registration. All the details will be provided in the accreditation confirmation letter.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s “Open Ukraine” foundation, is the major platform in our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.