Photo: https://www.youtube.com/live/d9u5sRJeMz4?si=ybntCxxpx2pJ3ZaP

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2014–2016), ex-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (2007-2008), and Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) Arseniy Yatsenyuk has called for a parliamentary resolution to be adopted, stipulating that presidential elections take place six months after the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement.

He reminded that, according to the Ukrainian Constitution, the only body authorized to set the date for presidential elections is the parliament. "Therefore, the parliament can do its job and express the will of the Ukrainian people," Yatsenyuk said during a special KSF event in Kyiv on February 21.

He believes such a move would serve as a "trump card" for U.S. President Donald Trump and "undermine the position of those seeking to destabilize Ukraine."

"A parliamentary resolution can clearly define the conditions for holding free and democratic elections. It's very simple: Ukraine will hold free and democratic elections six months after a comprehensive peace agreement is signed. Period," Yatsenyuk said.