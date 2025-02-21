Ukraine's future in Europe is necessary to repel Russian aggression – EU Ambassador Mathernová

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kmathernova

Ukraine is part of the European community and demonstrates its subjectivity, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said.

During Arseniy Yatsenyuk's special event "Open Ukraine" Mathernová stated they are looking for a steel solution, because Ukraine's future is in Europe. Four days after the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian leadership applied for membership in the European Union. Ukraine's future in Europe is the hope that the country needs to continue its brave resistance to this aggression, she said.

The EU Ambassador also noted she believes in the constancy of the future European family. Ukrainians have subjectivity, they feel it and demonstrate it daily. This is demonstrated not only by the country's leadership, but also clearly visible on social networks, Ukrainians write "we are not going to give up!" They realize that they need help and they are grateful for the help. Europe needs Ukraine for its own defense, Mathernová said.