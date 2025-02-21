Facts

20:16 21.02.2025

Ukraine's future in Europe is necessary to repel Russian aggression – EU Ambassador Mathernová

1 min read
Ukraine's future in Europe is necessary to repel Russian aggression – EU Ambassador Mathernová
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kmathernova

Ukraine is part of the European community and demonstrates its subjectivity, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said.

During Arseniy Yatsenyuk's special event "Open Ukraine" Mathernová stated they are looking for a steel solution, because Ukraine's future is in Europe. Four days after the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian leadership applied for membership in the European Union. Ukraine's future in Europe is the hope that the country needs to continue its brave resistance to this aggression, she said.

The EU Ambassador also noted she believes in the constancy of the future European family. Ukrainians have subjectivity, they feel it and demonstrate it daily. This is demonstrated not only by the country's leadership, but also clearly visible on social networks, Ukrainians write "we are not going to give up!" They realize that they need help and they are grateful for the help. Europe needs Ukraine for its own defense, Mathernová said.

Tags: #war #eu #membership #ksf #kyiv_security_forum #open_ukraine #mathernová #yatsenyuk

MORE ABOUT

12:42 25.02.2025
Macron: Ukraine should receive compensation, but Russia should pay it

Macron: Ukraine should receive compensation, but Russia should pay it

10:24 25.02.2025
Trump: Main thing is to stop war, whether ceasefire or direct transition to agreement

Trump: Main thing is to stop war, whether ceasefire or direct transition to agreement

10:14 25.02.2025
UN Security Council adopts US resolution Path to Peace in Ukraine, Russian amendment rejected

UN Security Council adopts US resolution Path to Peace in Ukraine, Russian amendment rejected

09:21 25.02.2025
European Commissioners reaffirm commitment to just peace for Ukraine during special YES meeting in Kyiv

European Commissioners reaffirm commitment to just peace for Ukraine during special YES meeting in Kyiv

20:50 24.02.2025
Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

20:16 24.02.2025
EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

14:39 24.02.2025
EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

EU bans transactions with Russia's several airports, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Ust-Luga, Primorsk, Novorossiysk ports

10:44 24.02.2025
EU leadership issues joint statement on 3rd anniversary of start of Russian war against Ukraine

EU leadership issues joint statement on 3rd anniversary of start of Russian war against Ukraine

10:37 22.02.2025
Ukraine's Parliament should pass resolution on elections 6 months after peace deal – Yatsenyuk

Ukraine's Parliament should pass resolution on elections 6 months after peace deal – Yatsenyuk

21:03 21.02.2025
There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

European Commission denies info about allegedly proposed agreement on critical minerals to Ukraine, alternative to US proposal

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be ceasefire without security guarantees

LATEST

Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

Cabinet appoints Konovalova as dpty minister of education, Kis as Head of National Research Fund

Defense Ministry initiates conclusion of long-term contracts with Ukrainian arms manufacturers

Ukraine's Parliament passes law to encourage charitable giving

Work continues at Chornobyl NPP to extinguish smoldering spots, partially open confinement structures

UNHCR helping more than 250,000 Ukrainians during winter – Vereschuk

Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

Zelenskyy discusses use of frozen Russian assets with newly appointed Belgian PM

AD
AD
AD
AD