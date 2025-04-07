Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:32 07.04.2025

Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

2 min read
Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to recover for the benefit of Ukraine the products and raw materials owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on its website on Monday.

"We are talking about more than 550,000 tonnes of bauxite and alumina, which were produced in Ukraine before the start of the full-scale war. Since then, they have been stored in the warehouses of the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant LLC (MGP), which previously belonged to the Russian. The total value of the nationalized assets is more than UAH 2 billion. This product was used at the oligarch's Russian factories to smelt aluminum, which is used to produce components for ballistic missiles, combat drones and radar systems," the message says.

The security service noted that Deripaska is part of Putin’s inner circle and is one of the main sponsors of the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine.

"According to the case materials, the nationalized bauxites and alumina belonged to him through a controlled company registered in one of the EU countries. This commercial structure acted as a formal customer of the Mykolaiv plant's products for further re-export to Russian enterprises. In early 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers exposed the deal and blocked the shipment of these raw materials," the SBU reported.

Subsequently, investigators informed the oligarch in absentia of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in particular for financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The SBU pretrial investigation into Deripaska case has been completed, and the indictment was sent to court in January 2025.

Tags: #sbu #hacc

MORE ABOUT

17:47 01.04.2025
Propagandist from Medvedchuk's pool Molchanov detained in Poland, extradited to Ukraine

Propagandist from Medvedchuk's pool Molchanov detained in Poland, extradited to Ukraine

16:46 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy praises combat merits of SBU in Russia’s oil refining industry

Zelenskyy praises combat merits of SBU in Russia’s oil refining industry

15:01 25.03.2025
SBU detains FSB agent whom occupiers planned to blow up near Kryvy Rih recruitment center

SBU detains FSB agent whom occupiers planned to blow up near Kryvy Rih recruitment center

11:52 25.03.2025
SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

19:13 17.03.2025
Romanian politician Iovanovici-Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for supporting Russian aggression

Romanian politician Iovanovici-Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for supporting Russian aggression

16:39 08.03.2025
SBU exposes Russian agent in State Space Agency, he detained during meeting at Ministry of Strategic Industries

SBU exposes Russian agent in State Space Agency, he detained during meeting at Ministry of Strategic Industries

14:56 28.02.2025
SBU notifies of suspicion Russian brigade commander who ordered attack on Ukrainian fighters in Donetsk region with chemical weapons

SBU notifies of suspicion Russian brigade commander who ordered attack on Ukrainian fighters in Donetsk region with chemical weapons

13:41 12.02.2025
Head of SBU Anti-Terrorist Center HQ convicted of working for Russia

Head of SBU Anti-Terrorist Center HQ convicted of working for Russia

17:35 31.01.2025
SBU opens case on disclosure of state secret during closed session of Verkhovna Rada

SBU opens case on disclosure of state secret during closed session of Verkhovna Rada

18:03 29.01.2025
SBU, Special Forces' drones hit Andreapol oil pumping station, missile arsenal in Russia's Tver region – source

SBU, Special Forces' drones hit Andreapol oil pumping station, missile arsenal in Russia's Tver region – source

HOT NEWS

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Over three months, Russia loses 146 soldiers per square kilometer of Ukrainian land – Khortytsia Task Force

Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire because it wants to strike from Black Sea at Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: It is important that Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih doesn't remain without world reaction

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

LATEST

Zelenskyy appoints former prosecutor general Kostin as ambassador of Ukraine to Netherlands, permanent rep at organization for prohibition of chemical weapons

Zelenskyy appoints Melnyk as permanent rep to UN, dismisses him from post of Ambassador to Brazil – decree

Vatican sending Ukraine four ambulances with medicines

OSCE rep on media freedom condemns Russia’s missile attack on foreign broadcasting channel offices in Kyiv

Number of Diia.City residents increases by 200 companies since beginning of 2025

Ukraine and JEF to continue regular dialogue to more effectively counter challenges to European security

Italian trumpeter Fresu performs jazz interpretation of Ukrainian anthem at concert in Kyiv

Urgent UNSC meeting to be held at Ukraine's initiative on Tues following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih – Sybiha

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Ministries of Economy, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs involved in talks on minerals deal in USA this week – Svyrydenko

AD
AD
Empire School
AD