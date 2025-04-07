Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to recover for the benefit of Ukraine the products and raw materials owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on its website on Monday.

"We are talking about more than 550,000 tonnes of bauxite and alumina, which were produced in Ukraine before the start of the full-scale war. Since then, they have been stored in the warehouses of the Mykolaiv Alumina Plant LLC (MGP), which previously belonged to the Russian. The total value of the nationalized assets is more than UAH 2 billion. This product was used at the oligarch's Russian factories to smelt aluminum, which is used to produce components for ballistic missiles, combat drones and radar systems," the message says.

The security service noted that Deripaska is part of Putin’s inner circle and is one of the main sponsors of the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine.

"According to the case materials, the nationalized bauxites and alumina belonged to him through a controlled company registered in one of the EU countries. This commercial structure acted as a formal customer of the Mykolaiv plant's products for further re-export to Russian enterprises. In early 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers exposed the deal and blocked the shipment of these raw materials," the SBU reported.

Subsequently, investigators informed the oligarch in absentia of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in particular for financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The SBU pretrial investigation into Deripaska case has been completed, and the indictment was sent to court in January 2025.