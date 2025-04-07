Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:29 07.04.2025

Urgent UNSC meeting to be held at Ukraine's initiative on Tues following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih – Sybiha

1 min read
Urgent UNSC meeting to be held at Ukraine's initiative on Tues following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih – Sybiha

Ukraine has initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and an extraordinary meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in connection with Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih last week, which killed nine children, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“Russia targeted playgrounds in an ordinary residential area. With a cluster warhead to maximize casualties. Ukraine has initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council to bring Russian crimes to the forefront,” he said on X.

Both meetings will be convened tomorrow and will help advance peace efforts and accountability, Sybiha said.

The minister stressed that Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region killed nine children, which is the largest number of Ukrainian children killed in a single attack since 2022.

“A robust international response to Russian atrocities is critical. Such terror should never be normalized. We call for both strong condemnation and firm action. Russia must cease its terror against Ukrainian children and civilians, respond to US full ceasefire proposal, which Ukraine has accepted, and end the war,” the minister urged.

