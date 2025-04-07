Number of Diia.City residents increases by 200 companies since beginning of 2025

The number of residents of the tax space Diia.City has reached 1,700 companies, while at the beginning of the year there were 1,500 and about 800 residents as of the end of 2023.

"More than 70% of Ukrainian IT companies are residents of Diia.City. More than 1,700 companies have already joined the space, employing more than 104,000 people. They choose favorable and transparent conditions for doing business," Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, new companies are joining the space literally every day. Among the new residents, Fedorov named Projector, an online institute that has trained 20,000 more people; Maincast, a Ukrainian esports company that broadcasts the most famous tournaments in Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Valorant; Worksection, an online project management service used by over 1,600 companies worldwide, including McDonald's, Domino's, KLO and Suspilne.

According to Fedorov, the space has also been joined by Versi Bionics, a developer of unique bionic prostheses equipped with NFC and Bluetooth sensors. Due to batteries, they can work autonomously for eight to ten hours. Digicode, a global IT service company with Ukrainian roots, has already become their clients, including such well-known brands as Microsoft, BlaBlaCar, Bosch, SBTech, etc.

"It's cool that such large companies choose Diia.City for development. Industry leaders also become an example for others," Fedorov said.

It was previously reported that residents of the Diia.City tax and legal regime paid UAH 18 billion in taxes in 2024, while in 2023 their volume was UAH 8.5 billion.

As reported, among the advantages of Diia.City are 5% personal income tax, 22% social security tax and 5% military levy from the minimum wage, as well as corporate tax some 9% on "withdrawn capital" or 18% on profit

In addition, the status of a Diia.City resident gives an advantage when reserving employees, reducing the number of necessary criteria that an enterprise must meet to two out of six instead of three for other companies. The issue of revising this preferential tax regime has recently been raised within the framework of the idea of ​​equalizing the conditions for business activity.