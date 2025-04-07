Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:04 07.04.2025

Number of Diia.City residents increases by 200 companies since beginning of 2025

2 min read
Number of Diia.City residents increases by 200 companies since beginning of 2025

The number of residents of the tax space Diia.City has reached 1,700 companies, while at the beginning of the year there were 1,500 and about 800 residents as of the end of 2023.

"More than 70% of Ukrainian IT companies are residents of Diia.City. More than 1,700 companies have already joined the space, employing more than 104,000 people. They choose favorable and transparent conditions for doing business," Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, new companies are joining the space literally every day. Among the new residents, Fedorov named Projector, an online institute that has trained 20,000 more people; Maincast, a Ukrainian esports company that broadcasts the most famous tournaments in Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Valorant; Worksection, an online project management service used by over 1,600 companies worldwide, including McDonald's, Domino's, KLO and Suspilne.

According to Fedorov, the space has also been joined by Versi Bionics, a developer of unique bionic prostheses equipped with NFC and Bluetooth sensors. Due to batteries, they can work autonomously for eight to ten hours. Digicode, a global IT service company with Ukrainian roots, has already become their clients, including such well-known brands as Microsoft, BlaBlaCar, Bosch, SBTech, etc.

"It's cool that such large companies choose Diia.City for development. Industry leaders also become an example for others," Fedorov said.

It was previously reported that residents of the Diia.City tax and legal regime paid UAH 18 billion in taxes in 2024, while in 2023 their volume was UAH 8.5 billion.

As reported, among the advantages of Diia.City are 5% personal income tax, 22% social security tax and 5% military levy from the minimum wage, as well as corporate tax some 9% on "withdrawn capital" or 18% on profit

In addition, the status of a Diia.City resident gives an advantage when reserving employees, reducing the number of necessary criteria that an enterprise must meet to two out of six instead of three for other companies. The issue of revising this preferential tax regime has recently been raised within the framework of the idea of ​​equalizing the conditions for business activity.

Tags: #diia #residents

MORE ABOUT

20:22 31.03.2025
EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

16:48 15.01.2025
Online educational series is launched on Diia.Education to support the development of IDP Councils in Ukraine

Online educational series is launched on Diia.Education to support the development of IDP Councils in Ukraine

18:58 14.01.2025
Govt allows repeated reservation of employees in real time from Jan 22 to March 1

Govt allows repeated reservation of employees in real time from Jan 22 to March 1

10:59 14.01.2025
Diia portal resumes accepting applications for grants for own business, gardens and greenhouses

Diia portal resumes accepting applications for grants for own business, gardens and greenhouses

20:25 26.12.2024
Reservation via Diia restored

Reservation via Diia restored

15:58 25.12.2024
Some 249 people staying in Chasiv Yar, 7,500 in Pokrovsk, all children evacuated – authorities

Some 249 people staying in Chasiv Yar, 7,500 in Pokrovsk, all children evacuated – authorities

18:34 05.11.2024
Ministry presents 5 more services as part Diia's e-Entrepreneur expansion

Ministry presents 5 more services as part Diia's e-Entrepreneur expansion

11:06 31.10.2024
TIME names Diia one of the world's best inventions

TIME names Diia one of the world's best inventions

18:36 25.07.2024
Diia launches service for submitting applications to intl Register of Damage

Diia launches service for submitting applications to intl Register of Damage

18:03 17.07.2024
E-reservation through Diia launched

E-reservation through Diia launched

HOT NEWS

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Over three months, Russia loses 146 soldiers per square kilometer of Ukrainian land – Khortytsia Task Force

Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire because it wants to strike from Black Sea at Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: It is important that Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih doesn't remain without world reaction

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

LATEST

Zelenskyy appoints former prosecutor general Kostin as ambassador of Ukraine to Netherlands, permanent rep at organization for prohibition of chemical weapons

Zelenskyy appoints Melnyk as permanent rep to UN, dismisses him from post of Ambassador to Brazil – decree

Vatican sending Ukraine four ambulances with medicines

OSCE rep on media freedom condemns Russia’s missile attack on foreign broadcasting channel offices in Kyiv

Ukraine and JEF to continue regular dialogue to more effectively counter challenges to European security

Italian trumpeter Fresu performs jazz interpretation of Ukrainian anthem at concert in Kyiv

Urgent UNSC meeting to be held at Ukraine's initiative on Tues following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih – Sybiha

Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Ministries of Economy, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs involved in talks on minerals deal in USA this week – Svyrydenko

AD
AD
Empire School
AD