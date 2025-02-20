Interfax-Ukraine
09:00 20.02.2025

On February 21, Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event

7c78b840-aae3-4293-a6ba-513dd20d43dd.jpgOn Friday, February 21, at 17:00, the Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The event will be attended Member of the KSF Security Council, Commander of U.S Central Command (2008-10), Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (2011-12) Gen. David PETRAEUS; Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka CMOC; Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarína MATHERNOVA; Senior NATO Representative – Head of NATO Representation in Ukraine Patrick TURNER; Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-16) Arseniy YATSENYUK. 

The live broadcast will begin on February 21 at 17:00 on the resources of the KSF and our media partners: 

KSF Facebook  

KSF website 

Open Ukraine Foundation YouTube channel

Arseniy Yatsenyuk`s YouTube channel

Arseniy Yatsenyuk`s Facebook page 

Kyiv Security Forum is a leading platform for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security. 

Media partners: Espresso, Telegraph, Defence Express, Censor.NET, TVA, Gordon, Interfax-Ukraine, Glavkom, Ukraine World, Media Center Ukraine, Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, Den, INDEX.  

 

Tags: #mathernova #turner #petraeus #ksf #kyiv_security_forum #cmoc #interfax_ukraine #yatsenyuk

