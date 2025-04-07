Interfax-Ukraine

14:06 07.04.2025

Over three months, Russia loses 146 soldiers per square kilometer of Ukrainian land – Khortytsia Task Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia calculated that on average, in the first three months of 2025, per square kilometer of Ukrainian land, Russia lost 146 soldiers, a tank, two armored personnel carriers and 4.5 guns.

"The calculations were based on the losses of Russian troops in the first three months this year only in the Eastern direction, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Khortytsia task force. The Russian people are paying an exorbitant price for the Kremlin's wishes," the task force said in a message on the Telegram channel.

As the spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, told Interfax-Ukraine, the enemy's sanitary losses in the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping of troops over the last three months of this year amounted to 90,814 people.

According to the Khortytsia operational-strategic grouping, in January the enemy's losses amounted to: personnel - 35,431; prisoners taken - approximately 115; tanks - 178; armored combat vehicles - 459; and guns and mortars - 657.

Losses in February: personnel - 25,081; prisoners taken - approximately 140; tanks - 294; aircraft - 1; armored combat vehicles - 427; and guns and mortars - 1,003.

Losses in March: personnel - 30,302; prisoners taken - approximately 130; tanks - 234; armored combat vehicles - 449; guns and mortars - 1,226; tanks - 294; aircraft - 1; armored combat vehicles - 427; and guns and mortars - 1,003.

