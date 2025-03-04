Facts

Former PMs Yatsenyuk, Abbott, Bildt and Rõivas make urgent appeal to Trump

Former PMs Yatsenyuk, Abbott, Bildt and Rõivas make urgent appeal to Trump
Former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk, former Prime Minister of Australia (2013-15) Tony Abbott, former Prime Minister of Sweden (1991-1994) Carl Bildt, and former Prime Minister of Estonia (2014-16) Taavi Rõivas addressed U.S. President Donald Trump with an appeal to resume dialogue at the highest level between Washington and Kyiv and support the proposals made by their colleagues during the Summit in London, the initiator of the appeal, head of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk, reported on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Recent events have heightened tensions on both sides of the Atlantic. As longstanding friends of America, deeply invested in the well-being of the American people and the strength of its relations with our nations, we write to express our unwavering support for the unity of America and Europe - a foundation of global peace and security," the statement notes.

"America’s adversaries seek to dismantle this historically strong alliance, believing that its collapse would lead to the decline of both your nation and ours. They do not expect bold and decisive leadership capable of reinforcing this alliance through shared responsibility. We urge you to pursue precisely such leadership - one that will serve as a defining contribution to our collective future," the former prime ministers noted.

The statement calls on the U.S. president to resume dialogue between Washington and Kyiv.

"We call upon you to restore high-level dialogue between Washington D.C. and Kyiv and to endorse the prudent and forward-thinking proposals presented by our colleagues at the recent London Summit," they emphasize.

It is noted that Russia inherently expects to win not on the battlefield, but through deception and manipulation.

"Only through steadfast support for Ukraine, stronger defense commitments from Western nations, increased contributions from European allies, tougher sanctions on Russia, and a policy of peace through strength can we compel Russia to seek a genuine and lasting peace," the statement notes.

