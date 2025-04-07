Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:38 07.04.2025

Vatican sending Ukraine four ambulances with medicines

1 min read

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity of the Holy See, has traveled to Ukraine to deliver more aid from Pope Francis - four ambulances with equipment and medicines, Vatican News reported on Monday.

"This will be the tenth mission of Cardinal Konrad Krajewski in Ukraine, starting in March 2022. He went to deliver four ambulances equipped with all the medical instruments necessary to save lives, which will be provided to war zones," the website said.

cq5dam-thumbnail-cropped-1500-844

As the Papal Almoner told Vatican Radio, the ambulances also contain medicines worth more than EUR 200,000, collected in Naples as part of the Farmaco sospeso - medicines put aside for someone campaign.

"The people, who bought the medicines, also bought something for the needs of those affected by the war in Ukraine," Cardinal Krajewski explained.

Cardinal Krajewski's previous visit to Ukraine took place in the context of the Christmas holidays. Then he delivered a mobile operating room and ultrasound diagnostic equipment and took part in Christmas services in Kharkiv.

Tags: #assistance #vatican

