There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

There is a bipartisan consensus in the United States regarding the need to continue supporting Ukraine; Kyiv and Washington share common values ​​and principles, a member of the Security Council of the Kyiv Security Forum, commander of the U.S. Central Command in 2008-2010, director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 2011-2012, General David Petraeus said.

During a special event of the Kyiv Security Forum, organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation "Open Ukraine" Petraeus said that he was at the Munich Security Conference and met with a large delegation from the U.S. Congress. This is often the metric that Europeans look at. This is very important. He said he sat with Senator Lindsey Graham, who is very close to President Trump, with a number of other members of the House of Representatives from the Republican and Democratic parties. That there is a bipartisan consensus on the need to continue to support Ukraine, Petraeus stated.

The general said the United States has provided Ukraine with enormous security assistance, although the United States must give credit to other NATO countries and the EU, which have provided more overall, if to add financial, economic and humanitarian assistance to security assistance.

He said the significant development of Ukraine in the defense industry, noting that last year Ukraine itself produced more 155-millimeter howitzers than it received. Petraeus urged to continue to help Ukraine and give it the opportunity to do what it has so impressively demonstrated, incredible innovation. He believed strongly in the need to continue to help Ukraine.

He specifically noted the innovation of the Ukrainians, especially in the area of ​​unmanned systems, which will increasingly become the future of war. The general said this is his fifth trip to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.