18:39 10.02.2025

Trump's, Waltz's statements show lack of real plan for ending war – analysts

Statements by U.S. President Donald Trump and his National Security Adviser Michael Waltz regarding the Russia-Ukraine war indicate a desire to quickly declare a temporary truce and the absence of a real plan to end it, analysts at the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) believe.

"That is why retired General [Keith] Kellogg denied information about the presentation of such a plan," the KSF said on Facebook on Monday.

Analysts believe that the idea of U.S. cooperation in rare earth metals and minerals should be taken as evidence of the new U.S. administration's business approach to solving geopolitical problems.

"Such a statement is aimed both at the Republican Party electorate, which is being told that aid to Ukraine will be in exchange for its resources, and at likely economic cooperation in the long term," it said.

The analysts also believe that no plan to end the war formed by the United States, EU and Ukraine will be presented at the Munich Security Forum on February 14-16, nor will there be an approved format for negotiations.

"It is impossible to provide real guarantees for Ukraine's security without the United States. The United States, the EU and Moscow know this," they said.

The KSF is convinced that the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russian Keith Kellogg to Ukraine could have an effect in the case of the announcement of the preparation of a new aid package, just like the decision in Ramstein, where the United States ceded the presidency in favor of the UK. This is what would indicate a willingness to support Ukraine.

